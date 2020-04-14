Ileana D'Cruz Enjoys Virtual Date with Girl Gang, See Pics

Due to the nationwide lockdown that has been imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, lives, in general, have come to a standstill.

It is obvious that these days one cannot catch up with their friends or loved ones. As a result, video calling in such times comes as a blessing like no other.

Recently, actor Ileana D'Cruz, organised a virtual date with her girl gang. In her Instagram story, she has shared a photo of the setup wherein one can see some red wine in a goblet, a book by Ruskin Bond and tea light candles placed on a table. On the picture, she wrote, “now ready for date night with my girls (sic)." In another story she has shared a similar picture with text “Note to self: buy wine glasses after I come out of lockdown."

Subsequently, the Barfi actor also shared a screenshot of a video call with her gang. On the picture, she wrote, “Girls night in."

Ileana was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s multi starrer film Pagalpanti. The film hit the theatres in November last year. The actor will next be seen in The Big Bull, which will also star Abhishek Bachchan. As of now, the release date of the movie is September 2020.

