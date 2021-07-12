Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Her Tan in a Stunning Yellow Bikini

Mountains or beaches? It is one debatable topic and still, there will be no conclusions. But most of the Bollywood actors are beach babies, as they leave no chance to flaunt their chiseled bodies. Film stars like Disha Patni, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, and Sara Ali Khan make heads turn with their alluring beach outfits. Earlier this year, Maldives was a popular location among stars as most of them went there to spend their vacations.

Now, actress Ileana D'Cruz has shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories on July 12, wherein she is seen enjoying the beach. The 34-year-old actress did not disclose the location but gave a sneak peek into her vacation diaries. First, she shared a view on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, “Solitude.” Next, she posted a selfie, in which she wore a yellow bikini and a golden locket. Hair tied up neatly, she posed for the camera, and was seen flaunting her tan.

Sharing an underwater view, Ileana posted a clip of adorable fishes. And later introduced her fans with a tiny friend.

On July 04, she had posted a clip of water reaching the shore and then going back. ‘Turn the sound up,’ wrote Ileana in the caption of the video. The video reminded people of their vacation plans as they longed to visit a beach.

Earlier this year on Earth Day, Ileana had shared some breathtaking pictures of herself. In the series of pictures, she is seen surfing, scuba-diving, chilling at the beach, and enjoying a waterfall.

The Instagram feed of the actress talks a lot about her love for nature and travelling. On the work front, she was seen in The Big Bull, which was released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The film, which featured Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role, was directed by Kookie Gulati and was produced by Ajay Devgn. Ileana has also signed Unfair And Lovely, co-starring Randeep Hooda.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here