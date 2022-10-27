Ileana D’Cruz Flaunts Sexy Curves In Hot And Cute Bikini Pics From Diwali Celebration On A Beach; See Post

Ileana D’Cruz is setting vacay goals with her new pics from the Diwali celebration at a beach! Yes, you read that right, the Rustom actress shelled out travel goals as she shared a couple of hot and cute bikini pictures with a bunch of her close friends. She spent the festival of lights with her friends and co-stars, including actress Anya Singh, actor Vihaan Samat, filmmaker Karishma Kohli and her sister, producer Pooja Kohli on the beach.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a couple of photos from their beach vacay, but the actress hasn’t revealed the location of her stay. Flaunting her sexy curves in a white bikini with red detailing, in each and every photo, Ileana is chilling with her friends and co-stars, basking in the sun and playing with the sand on the beach. She looks pretty in white swimwear. Taking to the captions, she wrote, “Surrounded myself with the best kind of light this Diwali. And dare I say it blessed.” She also gave photo credits to Never Kiss Your Best Friend star Anya and Vihaan, who also dropped cute comments on her post.

Soon after the post was shared, scores of her fans chimed into the comments section to shower compliments on the actress.“Hotness overload”, wrote an Instagram user, while another added, “You are so beautiful as an angel, i cannot get my eyes.” Meanwhile, a bunch of Ileana’s friends also reacted to the post. Vihaan Samat’s comment read, “YOU BLESSED IM BLESSED WE ALL BLESSED,” along with heart-eye emoji.

Ileana D’Cruz was also accompanied by social media influencer-turned-actor Vishnu Kaushal and actor-producer Mikhail Yawalkar. Going by the posts and Instagram Stories shared by Ileana, Anya Singh, Vihaan Samat, Vishnu and Mikhail, it appears they all are busy shooting for a new project. It is reportedly a female-led show, directed by Karishma Kohli and backed by Applause Entertainment.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the actres has stunned everyone with her gorgeous bikini pics. Earlier, the Barfi actress had posted a picture in a purple bikini leaving her fans in awe.

On the work front, D’Cruz was last seen in Big Bull opposite Abhishek Bachchan, directed by Kookie Gulati. The film, released on Disney+ Hotstar, received a mixed response from the critics as well as the audience. She will be next seen in Unfair and Lovely. The upcoming film will also star Randeep Hooda in the lead.

