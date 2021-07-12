Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Tan in Yellow Bikini

Actress Ileana D’Cruz is spending her day at the beach, going by the post she has shared on social media. Ileana posted a picture on her Instagram story, where she is seen flaunting her perfect tan in a stunning bright yellow bikini. She completed her look with a golden chain, flaunting a no-makeup look.

For the caption, she wrote: “Tan (tick mark emoji)".

Ileana’s latest release was the digital film The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the securities scam of 1992.

The actress had recently opened up about being body-shamed since her teenage days. Talking to a news portal, she had said, “I remember those days like it was yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up.” She continued saying that it was very hard facing weird comments like ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ She said that these sexist comments leave one scarred and it takes a lot of time to come out of it.

She will next be seen in Unfair N Lovely, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here