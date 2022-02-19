Ileana D'Cruz Is Breaking the Internet With No Makeup Selfies in Sexy Bikini on Instagram; See Pics

After partaking in this year’s holiday festivities and indulgences, Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz decided that this is the season to spread body positivity, one Instagram post at a time. We’re loving how she has been showing off her natural skin on social media.

Posing in a sexy white bikini while chilling by the beach, Ileana D’Cruz took her selfie on a bright sunny day. Just pure, natural, textured skin that is seriously glowing. The dreamy selfie appeared alongside a series of other pictures that show Ileana embracing her makeup-free look in a casual t-shirt.

In another post, Ileana shared an adorable video of her dog giving her countless kisses on her face. She wrote: “I always welcome doggie kisses - even when they are this aggressive."

A few weeks ago, Ileana D’Cruz shared a note on body positivity and wrote about “embracing" her real self. The actress shared a picture of herself dressed in red swimwear on her Instagram profile. She later shared the same picture on her Instagram story and added a note that read: “So easy to get sucked into apps that get you alter your body so effortlessly to make you look ‘slimmer,’ ‘more toned’ etc, etc, etc… Proud of the fact that I have deleted all those apps and chosen this instead. This is me and I am embracing, every curve, all of me." She added the hashtag #Youarebeautiful to her post.

Ileana D’Cruz, in 2020, broke up with her long-time partner Andrew Kneebone, and she even publicly opened up about the split. The actress was in a relationship with Kneebone for some years and had even referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever" once on an Instagram post, while she never officially acknowledged if the two were married or not.

When asked how she coped up with the breakup, Ileana had said, “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened to me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it."

