Ileana D'Cruz Is Pretty Beach Bum In This Hot Throwback Pic, Says She Misses The Beach

Ileana D’Cruz raised the temperatures with a new bikini-clad picture on Monday evening. The actress took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture in which she was soaking in the vitamin sea. Ileana slipped into cute purple coordinates and donned a matching cape. She was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses while the sea doubled up as a picturesque background.

Sharing the picture, Ileana said, “Yes it’s a throwback. Yes I miss the beach. Yes I refrained from saying vitamin sea. Oh.. Oopsie #throwback #vitaminsea #haha #beachbum." The picture received numerous praises. “Wowww Georges sexy," wrote a fan. “Stunning," added another. “You are awesome," a third comment read. “You look lovely!" a fourth fan said.

For the unversed, this is a throwback picture from Ileana’s Maldives vacation. The actor had shared pictures in the same outfit back then as well. Besides the throwback picture, Ileana shared a glimpse of her workout session and shared a boomerang video with her cup of coffee.

Last month, Ileana made headlines when she opened up about her suicidal tendencies. Referring to reports connecting her suicidal thoughts and her body issues, Ileana clarified that she did not develop the tendencies because she was insecure about her body. Opening up to Bollywood Hungama, Ileana said, “Yes, I was very self-conscious, that is one aspect. The other aspect is about being suicidal bit, it is a very sensitive topic and there has been a time in my life when I hit a very low point in my life. I did get to a situation where I was thinking about it. But it was not related to body issues, it was related to other issues."

On the work front, Ileana has completed shooting for her upcoming film Unfair And Lovely, opposite Randeep Hooda. The film talks about the struggle of a woman of colour. Apart from this, Ileana will also appear along with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in a yet-to-be-titled film.

