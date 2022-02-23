Ileana D'Cruz Looks Her Sexiest Best In Purple Bikini, Her Bold Avatar Will Leave You Stunned

Ileana D’Cruz never fails to impress fans with her stunning looks. Each time the actress shares her pictures on social media, it sets the temperature soaring. Once again, Ileana is setting fire with her latest picture.

On Wednesday, Ileana D’Cruz took to her official Instagram account and dropped a breathtakingly gorgeous picture to celebrate 14 million followers. In the picture, Ileana D’Cruz can be seen posing in a purple bikini. The actor also decided to wear a shrug over it of the same colour. Ileana accessorised her look with bangles and earrings. What also added charm to Ileana’s look is her cheerful smile. “14 Million love ♥️ Hope this shows how awesome I think you guys are ," the caption of her post read.

Check out Ileana D’Cruz’s Instagram post here:

Advertisement

Fans are completely impressed with Ileana D’Cruz’s stunning picture. The comment section of her post is flooded with fire and heart emojis. “Wow jalpari," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “I am breathing heavy, OMG."

For the unversed, this is a throwback picture from Ileana’s Maldives vacation. The actor had shared pictures in the same outfit back then as well.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in the 2021 movie The Big Bull, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. Ileana will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely along with Randeep Hooda. Apart from this, she also has a comedy-drama with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.