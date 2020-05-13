Ileana D’Cruz Nails Home Workout Routine, Flaunts Her Toned Abs on Social Media

When Ileana D'Cruz is not working, she treats her online family with stunning visuals from the past. On her Instagram story, Ileana has now shared a boomerang video that shows her exercising at home.
The Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actress is wearing white sneakers and a co-ord set of gym wear, all in black. “Post-workout sweaty jiggle,” she wrote along with the clip.
View this post on Instagram
On Tuesday, the Barfi actress had uploaded a visual showing off her great physique. She was dressed in black and white striped crop-top and skin-hugging white bottoms. Ileana wrote in the caption, "I don't think there's anything more unforgiving than tight white pants".
View this post on Instagram
Ileana is busy digging into her vault and treating her admirers with precious vacay memories these days. On Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22, the Rustom actress posted a throwback where she is clad in a black bikini and relaxing on a rope swing. She wrote, “Grateful, always”.
In another drool-worthy Instagram entry, she is dressed in a chic white beach-wear. “Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants #islandgirl #beachbum #nopantsarethebestpants,” Ileana wrote along with her pic.
View this post on Instagram
Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants 🏝 #islandgirl #beachbum #nopantsarethebestpants A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on
Ileana was last seen in 2019 multi-starrer action comedy Pagalpanti directed by Anees Bazmee. She has signed the financial crime-drama The Big Bull, helmed by Kookie Gulati. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Kapoor, Samir Soni, Chunky Panday, and Sumit Vats in important roles.
