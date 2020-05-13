MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Ileana D’Cruz Nails Home Workout Routine, Flaunts Her Toned Abs on Social Media

Ileana D’Cruz Nails Home Workout Routine, Flaunts Her Toned Abs on Social Media

Ileana D'Cruz treated her fans with a post home-workout picture.

Share this:

When Ileana D'Cruz is not working, she treats her online family with stunning visuals from the past. On her Instagram story, Ileana has now shared a boomerang video that shows her exercising at home.

The Phata Poster Nikhla Hero actress is wearing white sneakers and a co-ord set of gym wear, all in black. “Post-workout sweaty jiggle,” she wrote along with the clip.



On Tuesday, the Barfi actress had uploaded a visual showing off her great physique. She was dressed in black and white striped crop-top and skin-hugging white bottoms. Ileana wrote in the caption, "I don't think there's anything more unforgiving than tight white pants".

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Her body 😍😍❤️paid promotion/shoutouts available Rs.20 per story/ Rs.50 per swipe up story and Rs 100 per post Follow ig- @ileana_d_cruz_z Follow ig - @ileana_d_cruz_z Follow ig - @ileana_d_cruz_z Follow ig- @ileana_d_cruz_z Follow ig- @ileana_d_cruz_z Follow ig- @ileana_d_cruz_z Follow ig- @ileana_d_cruz_z #ileana_d_cruz_z Tags . #ileanadcruz  #bollyqueen #bollywood #deepikapadukone #aliabhatt #sonamkapoor #malaikaarora #katrinakaif #malaikaarorakhan #nehasharma #jacquelinefernandez #brunaabdullah #vidyabalan #taapseepannu #urvashirautela #yamigautam #anitahassanandani #anushkasharma #ayeshatakia #dishapatani #fatimasanashaikh #hansikamotwani #shraddhakapoor #aliabhatt #salmankhan #sunny #viratkohli #anushkasharm #srk #akshaykumar #sonamkapoor A post shared by Ileana D'cruz🔵 (@ileana_d_cruz_z) on

Ileana is busy digging into her vault and treating her admirers with precious vacay memories these days. On Earth Day, which is celebrated on April 22, the Rustom actress posted a throwback where she is clad in a black bikini and relaxing on a rope swing. She wrote, “Grateful, always”.







View this post on Instagram


Grateful, always. 🖤 #earthday


A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on


In another drool-worthy Instagram entry, she is dressed in a chic white beach-wear. “Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants #islandgirl #beachbum #nopantsarethebestpants,” Ileana wrote along with her pic.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants 🏝 #islandgirl #beachbum #nopantsarethebestpants A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Ileana was last seen in 2019 multi-starrer action comedy Pagalpanti directed by Anees Bazmee. She has signed the financial crime-drama The Big Bull, helmed by Kookie Gulati. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Kapoor, Samir Soni, Chunky Panday, and Sumit Vats in important roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading