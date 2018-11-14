English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ileana D'Cruz: Never Quit Telugu Industry for Bollywood
Ileana D'Cruz said, 'I was shocked to read reports that I have quit Telugu cinema for Bollywood. These were baseless allegations and it's time to put them to rest.'
A file photo of Ileana D'Cruz. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Actress Ileana D'Cruz, who has made a comeback to the Telugu industry after six years with the forthcoming film Amar Akbar Anthony, says she never quit her career in the south to build one in Bollywood.
In a group interaction, she told IANS that it wasn't a conscious decision to move away from Telugu filmdom.
"People have always had misconceptions about my career. After I signed "Barfi", I was shocked to read reports that I have quit Telugu cinema for Bollywood. These were baseless allegations and it's time to put them to rest. Why will I give up an industry which has given me an identity," Ileana asked.
In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's "Barfi!", which was followed by films such as "Phata Poster Nikla Hero", "Happy Ending", "Rustom", "Baadshaho" and "Raid".
"When I was shooting for 'Julayi', I got an offer to work in 'Barfi!'. It was a project with an interesting story and I didn't want to miss. I even consulted exploring the opportunity with director Trivikram and he was very happy for me. Even without knowing anything about my role, he pushed me to accept the offer," she said, adding she got so busy in Bollywood post "Barfi!", she had to miss out on several Telugu offers.
"It's just that I was getting really good work in Bollywood that I didn't have time for Telugu films. Also, after a point I was being approached for dance numbers by Telugu filmmakers and I was not excited about these offers. Therefore, I waited for the right film to return and that's how 'Amar Akbar Anthony' happened," she clarified.
In Sreenu Vaitla directed "Amar Akbar Anthony", Ileana has teamed up with Ravi Teja for the fourth time.
Talking about the project, she said: "There couldn't have been a better Telugu film to make a comeback. It has all the ingredients to be your regular commercial potboiler and has a wonderful story. For the first time, I've played a complex role with many layers. I've also dubbed in my own voice in Telugu."
Ileana says she wants to do films that will be remembered for a long time.
"I started my career when I was 20 and over the years have done all kinds of films. Now I'm 32, and there is remarkable change in my thought process and personality. I have been making some sensible choices and I want it to reflect in the films I do. I want to be part of films that will be remembered for a long time," she said.
As the conversation veered towards her personal life and relationship status, she said she's in a happy space.
"I have evolved as a person and I'm neither pregnant nor married. After coping with depression, I have become mentally strong. My working relationship with people has also changed for good. I know I'm happy with my relationship status and I'd like to keep it that way," she added.
Asked to comment on the #MeToo movement and how it has gained momentum, she said that it's time to break the silence.
"I am glad women are opening up even though we know it's very scary. Small things can make a lot of difference and this is a good start," she said, refusing to talk about her personal experiences. "It's best if we don't go there. When I want to talk about it, I will."
In a group interaction, she told IANS that it wasn't a conscious decision to move away from Telugu filmdom.
"People have always had misconceptions about my career. After I signed "Barfi", I was shocked to read reports that I have quit Telugu cinema for Bollywood. These were baseless allegations and it's time to put them to rest. Why will I give up an industry which has given me an identity," Ileana asked.
In 2012, she made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's "Barfi!", which was followed by films such as "Phata Poster Nikla Hero", "Happy Ending", "Rustom", "Baadshaho" and "Raid".
"When I was shooting for 'Julayi', I got an offer to work in 'Barfi!'. It was a project with an interesting story and I didn't want to miss. I even consulted exploring the opportunity with director Trivikram and he was very happy for me. Even without knowing anything about my role, he pushed me to accept the offer," she said, adding she got so busy in Bollywood post "Barfi!", she had to miss out on several Telugu offers.
"It's just that I was getting really good work in Bollywood that I didn't have time for Telugu films. Also, after a point I was being approached for dance numbers by Telugu filmmakers and I was not excited about these offers. Therefore, I waited for the right film to return and that's how 'Amar Akbar Anthony' happened," she clarified.
In Sreenu Vaitla directed "Amar Akbar Anthony", Ileana has teamed up with Ravi Teja for the fourth time.
Talking about the project, she said: "There couldn't have been a better Telugu film to make a comeback. It has all the ingredients to be your regular commercial potboiler and has a wonderful story. For the first time, I've played a complex role with many layers. I've also dubbed in my own voice in Telugu."
Ileana says she wants to do films that will be remembered for a long time.
"I started my career when I was 20 and over the years have done all kinds of films. Now I'm 32, and there is remarkable change in my thought process and personality. I have been making some sensible choices and I want it to reflect in the films I do. I want to be part of films that will be remembered for a long time," she said.
As the conversation veered towards her personal life and relationship status, she said she's in a happy space.
"I have evolved as a person and I'm neither pregnant nor married. After coping with depression, I have become mentally strong. My working relationship with people has also changed for good. I know I'm happy with my relationship status and I'd like to keep it that way," she added.
Asked to comment on the #MeToo movement and how it has gained momentum, she said that it's time to break the silence.
"I am glad women are opening up even though we know it's very scary. Small things can make a lot of difference and this is a good start," she said, refusing to talk about her personal experiences. "It's best if we don't go there. When I want to talk about it, I will."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: First Visuals of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Post Ceremonies Go Viral
- Avengers 4: Will Bucky Barnes Return with Infinity War Sequel? Here's Sebastian Stan's Answer
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in India for Rs 2.5 Lakh, Continental GT 650 at Rs 2.65 Lakh
- Apple iPhone X Catches Fire During iOS 12.1 Update Process; Company to Investigate
- Samsung to Launch Galaxy A9 in India This Month; First Phone Ever with Quad Cameras
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...