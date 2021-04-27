Ileana D’Cruz Opens Up About Being Body Shamed Since Teenage Days

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz never shies away from thwarting the ‘perfect body image’ accepted as definite beauty standards. The actress recently talked about how she has been body-shamed since she was a teenager.

In conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actress talked about her experience and also revealed that it 'takes a lot of inner strength' to convince oneself that 'what they are saying doesn’t matter'. The actress stated that as she started acting in her prime years, she faced prejudice and typecasting in the industry.

The actress began, “I remember those days like it was yesterday. It’s weird because it’s a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up.” She continued saying that it was very hard facing weird comments like ‘Oh My God, why is your butt so big?’ She said that these sexist comments leave onescarred and it takes a lot of time to come out of it.

She continued by saying that it takes a lot of inner strength to convince oneself to ignore others and what they say, as it doesn't matter. What one feels about themselvesis most important. The actress went on to say that she goes through this every day on social media. People body shame her and it is harsh. She wanted people to be more sensitive because it affects her.

But as one can’t change others, she said that the only thing that is in one's control is their selfand how theythink it. "The hell with the world, the hell with what they think. Only your opinion matters," she added.

She concluded by saying that now, she doesn’t get bothered by all this and has come to terms with her body flaws.

On the professional front, the actress was seen portraying the character of Meera Rao, the journalist in the movie The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan who portrayed the role of Harshad Mehta. Her upcoming venture is Unfair & Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here