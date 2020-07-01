Ileana D'Cruz Reacts to Pick up Lines Used by Fans on Her

Actress Ileana D'Cruz recently got on social media for a candid Q & A session with her fans. Interesting thing happened and many fans, instead of asking her questions, started using pick up lines on her, which she seemed to enjoy to a certain extent.

Ileana cued her fans to join for a interactive session on Instagram as she posted a selfie and wrote over it, "Been quite some time and I am relaxed and chilling on couch so shoot." Steadily fans started using pick up lines on her. Much to their delight, Ileana posted several flirty comments on her Insta stories too.

One user wrote, "Do you have a band-aid cause I have just scratched my knee falling for you." In response, The Big Bull actress wrote, "Oh you cheeky."

Another user wrote, "Are you Google because you have everything I am searching for." Responding to this, Ileana wrote, "I swear I have never heard these pickup lines before."

Another user wrote, "Do you like Star Wars? Cause Yoda only one for me." Ileana wrote in response, "Seriously you guys."

One user wrote, "You are so beautiful that you made me forget my pickup line." Ileana wrote, "Pickup lines are overrated. Just be yourself."

A fan even asked Ileana, "What you do when someone is flirting with you?" She said, "More often than not, I will say something inappropraite or awkward that will mostly make us both uncomfortable."

Follow @News18Movies for more