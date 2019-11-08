Ileana D'Cruz Reveals Her Therapist's Advice After Breakup with Andrew Kneebone
It was earlier reported that Ileana D'cruz and long-time boyfriend, photographer Andrew Kneebone had called it quits. Now the actress has opened up about self-care and going to a therapist.
Image of Ileana D'Cruz, courtesy of Instagram
Ileana D'Cruz recently opened up on seeking therapy after her breakup with photographer and boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Without actually addressing the breakup, Ileana opened up about seeking therapy, after realising that she 'can't rely on people'. It was earlier reported the actress had called it quits with Kneebone, who she had referred to as 'hubby' on Instagram, and has deleted the majority of their pictures together.
According to Times of India, Ileana said, "I think you owe it to yourself to take care of yourself, and the minute I realised that I saw a huge difference; not just mentally, but physically and internally as well. If you are going through bad times, then you have to work on yourself. I can't rely on people, because you have to rely on yourself."
"I went to a therapist and she told me to accept the compliments. I have accepted myself now and I am doing well, but staying in love is a different thing. Having a partner makes you feel calm and secure, but your mental well-being is far more important," she added.
The actress was also asked if she was ready for love again. "I am not ready for love, I am very happy where I am. I am falling in love with myself." Talking about her experience she said, "It is always a learning experience. I never wanted to come out bitter or someone with any animosity. It has left me stronger. Sh*t happens, but life goes on. The way I dealt with the entire thing comes with respect and love for the other person. I don't curse or think anything bad about him. I am in a good place and I wish all good things for him."
Ileana will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti with John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla. The film is slated to release on November 22, 2019.
