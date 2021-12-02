Ileana D'Cruz Rocks Sexy Bikinis, Shows Off Her Beach Bod in New Instagram Selfies from Maldives

Bollywood diva Ileana D’Cruz is often seen raising the heat on social media with her sensuous and seductive pictures. The actress recently jetted off to Maldives for a relaxing getaway. Ever since she has been posting several stunning photos and videos from her time there.

Ileana shared a set of pictures and a video on her Instagram profile on Wednesday, where she can be seen donning a sexy white bikini and having the time of her life in the island nation. She paired the bikini blouse with matching lowers. In the video, Ileana can be seen in the selfie mode with her face sun kissed and walking in the sea.

Earlier, Ileana shared a stunning picture in a red bikini which featured ruffles on the neckline and the waist of her bottoms.

The comment section was flooded with hearts and fire emojis with fans drooling over Ileana’s beach bod.

Have a look at this photo in which she managed to capture the sunset in it’s full beauty.

It seems like the actress is a Thalassophile (people who love spending time at the beaches). Have a look at this gorgeous photo of Ileana in a pink bikini:

Donning a yellow bikini, she is spotted in a no makeup look in this photo wearing a locket.

Ileana has a massive fan following of more than 13.3 million followers. The actress was last seen with Abhishek Bachchan in ‘The Big Bull’, a film based on the stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life. She enacted the role of journalist Sucheta Dalal. She will soon be seen in the film ‘Unfair and Lovely’ opposite actor Randeep Hooda. Set in Haryana, this film will narrate the story of a woman’s fight against colour discrimination. She has been seen in many hit films like ‘Raid’ opposite Ajay Devgan, ‘Rustom’ opposite Akshay Kumar, ‘Barfi’, ’Main Tera Hero’ and many others.

