1-min read

Ileana D'Cruz Savagely Shuts Down Troll who Asked About Her Virginity

Ileana D'Cruz recently hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram, when one follower posed a question to her that was too personal.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 5, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
Ileana D'Cruz Savagely Shuts Down Troll who Asked About Her Virginity
A file photo of Ileana D'Cruz. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Fame as a Bollywood actor comes with its own share of boon and bane. Where the love of fans and their support seems like a blessing, incessant need to know more about any actor's personal life comes in like a major curse.

Barfi actress Ileana D'Cruz is very active on Instagram to stay connected to her fans and followers. Recently, she conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on the social media platform. And while some people understand the limit to asking about "anything", some don't and end up asking questions that are too private.

During the session, an individual asked her, "Man...When did you lose your virginity?" The boss lady that Ileana is, she was quick to shut down the troll with a sassy reply. "Wow. Nosy much?? What would your mother say? Tsk tsk."

Ileana, who has been at the receiving end of much trolling, has always given it back to her haters in style. She sent a message to her trolls in an Instagram post last year. She shared a stunning picture of herself and captioned it with a quote by RM Drake: "F*ck their opinions and what they think you are. You are NOT made of their flaws. You are made of your own darkness and exploding stars."

The actress has reportedly split with her longtime boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. She deleted all the pictures of them together from Instagram and even unfollowed him.

On the work front, Ileana will be next seen in the film titled Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film will hit the theatres on November 22.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

