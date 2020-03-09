English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ileana D'Cruz Says She Doesn't Sit Like A Lady

Image of Ileana D'Cruz, courtesy of Instagram

Image of Ileana D'Cruz, courtesy of Instagram

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram to share a photo of herself where she is seen sitting in a car in a quirky manner.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 9, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Ileana D'Cruz has declared that she does not sit like a lady.

Ileana took to Instagram to share a photo of herself where she is seen sitting in a car in a quirky manner. She can be seen sitting in a relaxed manner with her tongue wagging out.

"Them: sit like a lady. Me: (funny emoji)," Ileana captioned.

View this post on Instagram

Them: sit like a lady. Me: 💁🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Ileana generally keeps Instagram on fire with her hot bikini pictures. While fans love her bikini photos, her photo in Indian attire was a refreshing change and they welcomed it.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production The Big Bull, a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scams of 1992. The Big Bull is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story