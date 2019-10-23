Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ileana D'Cruz Sets the Temperature Soaring with Another Bikini Picture

Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most active actresses on social media. After her blue off-shoulder bikini picture that sent fan into a frenzy, Ileana posted another sizzling picture in a red and black bikini.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ileana D'Cruz Sets the Temperature Soaring with Another Bikini Picture
Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most active actresses on social media. After her blue off-shoulder bikini picture that sent fan into a frenzy, Ileana posted another sizzling picture in a red and black bikini.

Ileana D'Cruz is not an actor who is shy about sharing glimpses of her life on social media. The Rustom actor is recently in an active sharing spree, where she has been sharing photos and videos which have set the temperature soaring, much to the happiness of her fans.

The actress' latest post has created a frenzy on the internet. In the latest snap, Ileana can be seen sizzling in a red and black printed Bikini, while playfully sticking out her tongue. "Mama: don’t stay out too long in the sun you’ll get a tan!" she wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Ileana's off-shoulder bikini picture sent her fans to a frenzy. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a picture and also expressed her desire to be in a music video. Fans showered her with compliments, and posted comments like "Looking Hot", "Very beautiful", "Looking great", "Gorgeous", "Evergreen beauty", "You are my favourite" and "I love you".

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on November 8, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram