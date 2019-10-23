Ileana D'Cruz Sets the Temperature Soaring with Another Bikini Picture

Ileana D'Cruz is not an actor who is shy about sharing glimpses of her life on social media. The Rustom actor is recently in an active sharing spree, where she has been sharing photos and videos which have set the temperature soaring, much to the happiness of her fans.

The actress' latest post has created a frenzy on the internet. In the latest snap, Ileana can be seen sizzling in a red and black printed Bikini, while playfully sticking out her tongue. "Mama: don’t stay out too long in the sun you’ll get a tan!" she wrote in the caption.

Earlier, Ileana's off-shoulder bikini picture sent her fans to a frenzy. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a picture and also expressed her desire to be in a music video. Fans showered her with compliments, and posted comments like "Looking Hot", "Very beautiful", "Looking great", "Gorgeous", "Evergreen beauty", "You are my favourite" and "I love you".

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on November 8, 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.