Ileana D'Cruz Sets the Temperature Soaring with Another Bikini Picture
Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most active actresses on social media. After her blue off-shoulder bikini picture that sent fan into a frenzy, Ileana posted another sizzling picture in a red and black bikini.
Ileana D'Cruz is one of the most active actresses on social media. After her blue off-shoulder bikini picture that sent fan into a frenzy, Ileana posted another sizzling picture in a red and black bikini.
Ileana D'Cruz is not an actor who is shy about sharing glimpses of her life on social media. The Rustom actor is recently in an active sharing spree, where she has been sharing photos and videos which have set the temperature soaring, much to the happiness of her fans.
The actress' latest post has created a frenzy on the internet. In the latest snap, Ileana can be seen sizzling in a red and black printed Bikini, while playfully sticking out her tongue. "Mama: don’t stay out too long in the sun you’ll get a tan!" she wrote in the caption.
Earlier, Ileana's off-shoulder bikini picture sent her fans to a frenzy. The actor had taken to Instagram to share a picture and also expressed her desire to be in a music video. Fans showered her with compliments, and posted comments like "Looking Hot", "Very beautiful", "Looking great", "Gorgeous", "Evergreen beauty", "You are my favourite" and "I love you".
On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to release on November 8, 2019.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor Steps Out With Price Tag Attached to Outfit
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Lands Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
- Soni Razdan and Mukesh Bhatt React to Fake Wedding Card of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor