MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ileana D'Cruz Shares Glimpse Of Her New Haircut With Fans

credits - Ileana D'Cruz instagram

credits - Ileana D'Cruz instagram

Ileana D'Cruz uploaded a selfie, where she can be seen dressed in a red tee, flaunting her freshly done hairdo.

Share this:

Actress Ileana D’Cruz keeps her social media feed updated with gorgeous visuals. She recently treated her Instagram fans with her latest lockdown activity.

The Raid actress uploaded a selfie where she is seen dressed in a red tee, flaunting her freshly done hairdo. She captioned the first of the two clicks as, “So I cut my hair.”

ileana

In the second upload, Ileana quipped, “Not too bad, considering the last time I did something like this when I was 7 and on my dolls (sic.)” with the hashtag QUARANTINELIFE.

ileana

Ileana is busy these days digging into archives and posting some of her favourite memories from past vacations.

On Earth Day, the Rustom actress shared a throwback where she is clad in a black bikini relaxing on a rope swing. She wrote, “Grateful, always (sic.),” she captioned the pic.

View this post on Instagram

Grateful, always. 🖤 #earthday

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Another entry by Ileana shows her looking every bit stunning in a chic white coloured beach-wear. “Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants #islandgirl #beachbum #nopantsarethebestpants,” she wrote.

The Barfi actress confirmed her breakup with long-time boyfriend Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone last year.

Ileana was last seen in 2019 multi-starrer action comedy Pagalpanti directed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from that, she has signed the financial crime-drama The Big Bull, helmed by Kookie Gulati. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Sumit Vats.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres