Ileana D'Cruz Shares Glimpse Of Her New Haircut With Fans

Actress Ileana D’Cruz keeps her social media feed updated with gorgeous visuals. She recently treated her Instagram fans with her latest lockdown activity.

The Raid actress uploaded a selfie where she is seen dressed in a red tee, flaunting her freshly done hairdo. She captioned the first of the two clicks as, “So I cut my hair.”

In the second upload, Ileana quipped, “Not too bad, considering the last time I did something like this when I was 7 and on my dolls (sic.)” with the hashtag QUARANTINELIFE.

Ileana is busy these days digging into archives and posting some of her favourite memories from past vacations.

On Earth Day, the Rustom actress shared a throwback where she is clad in a black bikini relaxing on a rope swing. She wrote, “Grateful, always (sic.),” she captioned the pic.

Another entry by Ileana shows her looking every bit stunning in a chic white coloured beach-wear. “Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants #islandgirl #beachbum #nopantsarethebestpants,” she wrote.

The Barfi actress confirmed her breakup with long-time boyfriend Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone last year.

Ileana was last seen in 2019 multi-starrer action comedy Pagalpanti directed by Anees Bazmee. Apart from that, she has signed the financial crime-drama The Big Bull, helmed by Kookie Gulati. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Sumit Vats.

