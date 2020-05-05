Ileana D’Cruz Shares Stunning Selfie on Instagram, See Here

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz has been spending considerable amount of time during the lockdown period on social media. From sharing throwback pictures of her beach vacations to conducing a Q&A session with her online family, the Rustom actress is keeping her fans updated about her routine.

Recently, the 33-year-old actress shared a beautiful selfie on Instagram. Through the snap, Ileana revealed how she looks at the jeans in which once she used to fit into.



Captioning the post, the Mubarakan actress wrote, “How I look at the jeans I used to fit into. Sometimes with a few tears.”

Ileana had earlier uploaded a poem by one of her favourite authors Ventum. “When one of my favourite poets @ventum made me a poem. Excuse me while I catch my breath,” she had captioned the post.

Recently, Ileana held a Q&A session with Insta followers, wherein a fan had asked her for advice on dealing with her fiancee who was having her periods.

The actress’s sage reply had won the hearts of netizens. She had told her admirer, “Approach with caution. Be prepared to either be giving her an insane amount of cuddles or not be anywhere near her vicinity. If she starts to growl, throw chocolate at her. And run away.”







On the professional front, Ileana was last seen in Pagalpanti along with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Arshad Warsi. She will next be seen in the Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull.

