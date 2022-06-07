Ileana D'Cruz Shares Unseen Photo of Ranbir Kapoor From the Sets of Barfi, Take a Look

B-Town diva Ileana D’Cruz took a trip down memory lane on Monday. The actress, who recently completed almost 10 years in Bollywood, posted a couple of throwback pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. While interacting with her fans during an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, she posted a bunch of old pictures from the sets of her film.

During the session, a user asked her, “Just 10 years back, today what were you doing.” To this, she shared an unseen picture from the sets of Barfi. In the monochrome photo, Ranbir Kapoor and late Bengali veteran actor Haradhan Bandhopadhay were seen engaging in a conversation. Ileana wrote, “I was taking this picture on set.” The film also featured Priyanka Chopra and was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2012.

As the questions continued, another user asked for a throwback picture from 2014. The actress posted a photo of herself on a yacht looking sensual in a black bikini and dated the photo ’23-March-2014’. Further, the actress also shared a picture from 2015. In the photo, Ileana looks elegant and royal.

Netizens craved more unseen pictures from the sets of her movies and requested a snap from the Rustom set, to which she uploaded a photo of herself looking adorably cute. She captioned the story, “Ah! Always the epitome of grace and poise.”

Another user asked for some photos from the sets of Main Tera Hero, and Ileana did share a picture from the sets of the film of herself and choreographer Bosco Martis from the song Besharami Ki Height.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull. Speaking about her upcoming projects, Ileana will feature in Unfair and Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She also has Shrisha Guha’s untitled film alongside Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in her pipeline.

