Ileana D’Cruz Turns Up the Heat as She Slips into a Tiny White Bikini; See Pic

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the hottest beauties in Bollywood. The Barfi actress who enjoys a huge fan following of more than 14 million Instagram followers, never fails to impress her fans with her steamy pics in stunning attires. Maintaining the trajectory, Ileana took to Instagram recently and treated her fans to a gorgeous bikini picture as she relaxed by the beach.

The Main Tera Hero actress looks amazing, dressed up in a tiny white bikini while she soaks in the sun. Ileana was a treat to the eyes as the sun kissed her at the perfect angles. Sharing her picture, the actress posted a “happy place” sticker.It seems like the actress is fully cherishing her holiday in an exotic place.

Well, this isn’t the first time the actress has treated us with her hot pics. Earlier in January, leana posted a photo of herself wearing a flared tube top with complementing white bottoms. As witty as she can get, the actress wrote, “I’m all about the no pants life.”

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Rustom actress revealed that there was a time in her life when she had developed suicidal tendencies due to body image issues.

Referring to media articles that made a connection between her suicidal thoughts and her body issues, Ileana cleared the rumours and stated that she did not feel suicidal because she was insecure about her body. Opening up to the news portal, Ileana said, “Yes, I was very self-conscious, that is one aspect. The other aspect is about being suicidal bit, it is a very sensitive topic and there has been a time in my life when I hit a very low point in my life. I did get to a situation where I was thinking about it. But it was not related to body issues, it was related to other issues.”

Speaking about her work front, Ileana D’Cruz was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has completed shooting for her upcoming film Unfair And Lovely, opposite Randeep Hooda. The film talks about the struggle of a woman of colour. Apart from this, Ileana will also appear along with Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in a yet-to-be-titled film.

