Fan Asks Ileana D'Cruz How She Deals With Her 'Awkward Body'; Her Response is Just Perfect
Ever since Instagram introduced “ask me anything” feature, celebrities have gotten hooked to it.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Ever since Instagram introduced “ask me anything” feature, celebrities have gotten hooked to it. After Sonam Kapoor and Mira Rajput, we have another celebrity who is making headlines because of this interesting feature of the photo-video sharing app. Actress Ileana D’Cruz recently took to her Instagram and answered many fan questions.
An Instragrammer asked Ileana if she faced any flak for having an “awkward body”.
Without mincing her words, Ileana replied, “Firstly, I don’t have an ‘awkward’ body type. Nobody does. Secondly, yes I have been criticised for my body type. But I am trying to learn to love myself for who I am and not try to conform to someone else’s ideals.”
(Screengrab of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story)
Ileana was asked several other questions like why she selected a “foreign man” as her life partner, to which she responded, writing, "I fell in love with a person's heart. His skin colour or nationality doesn't matter to me.” While another user asked her “I’m a skinny person. How can I be confident with my body?” And, Ileana’s answer was a beauty. Take a look:
(Screengrab of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story)
