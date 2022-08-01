Ileana D’Cruz Winks as She Posts Selfie in A Blue Velvet Bikini, Fan Calls Her ‘An Icon of Beauty’; See Pic

Ileana D’Cruz’s love for bikinis is an open secret. The actress is a water baby and her social media account recites the love story between her and the swimwear. Well, adding on to the plethora of her sizzling bikini looks, the Rustom actress on Sunday treated her fans to yet another picture of herself in the swimwear. And fans rightly believe that she is too hot to handle. Dropping a selfie of herself on her official Instagram account, Ileana donned a raunchy blue bikini and flaunted her goal-worthy perfectly toned abs.

Appearing to be bathing in the Sun, Ileana can be seen goofily winking at the camera, while passing a million-dollar smile. While posting the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Just here minding my own business.” The actress honestly made her fans go weak on their knees, as taking to the comments section fans couldn’t stop but sing praises of her. One user commented, “You are just an icon of beauty,” and ended with a handful of red rose emoticons. Another wrote, “Damn it’s hot,” and added a few fire emoticons. A third user gave quite a statement and commented, “The way you present yourself professionally and as a private person tells me that you have great taste and impeccable upbringing.”

Earlier, while revealing that she accompanied Katrina Kaif for her exotic birthday vacation in the Maldives, Ileana shared a series of posts on her account. However, the selfies and groupfies sparked the rumour that she is dating Katrina’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

On the work front, Ileana was last seen in Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull, which was helmed by Kookie Gulati and was backed by Ajay Devgn. Next, she will be seen in Balwinder Singh Janjua’s Unfair And Lovely, wherein the actress will be sharing the screen space with Randeep Hooda. Moreover, the actress also has Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s Lovers, which also features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy among others.

