Ileana D'Cruz’s Paw-Dorable Video is Too Hard To Miss

Ileana D’Cruz has shared a ‘paw’dorable video on Instagram. Our screens have turned brighter after looking at it. We bet you can’t help but watch the video on loop. It features Ileana and her furry friend. The clip opens to Ileana who is sitting inside a car with her friends. Moments later, we see a cute pooch kissing Ileana’s face. And, no complaints here. She is simply loving it. Along with the clip, she wrote “I always welcome doggie kisses- even when they are this aggressive". And, for those, who are unable to get over the furball. Let us tell you that his name is Charon, a poodle breed. And, he has an Instagram account dedicated to him.

The video has till now clocked more than seven lakh views. One of the users said that the dog licked her entire makeup. Another wrote, “You’re really cute". A person said, “He can’t have enough of you". A few called the dog “lucky”.

Ileana loves dogs. And, her Instagram timeline is proof. Don’t believe us. Just look at this picture and you will understand what are we talking about. “One of those days that just needs this.”

Well, Ileana also loves to share glimpses from the daily routine. A while back, all she needed was some coffee. It was her mood for the day. “Gimme coffee and back away slowly,” her caption read.

Ileana is known for her works in films like Barfi, Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Big Bull among others.

