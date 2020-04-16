MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Ileana D'Cruz's Throwback Picture From Beach Vacation Breaks The Internet

Sporting a white colour beachwear, the actress poses sideways for the camera.

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has been actively sharing her throwback pictures. The Barfi actor has now posted a picture from her beach vacation in Fiji’s Turtle Island.

Sporting a white colour beachwear she can be seen posing sideways for the camera. The photo, which has got over 7 lakh likes has been captioned as, “Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants #islandgirl #beachbum #nopantsarethebestpants”.



Recently, she had shared a series of monochrome pictures in a post with a baby. In the candid photos, one can see her and the child having a gala time. Captioning the adorable post, she wrote, “Best. Throwback. Ever. And it’s not even a Thursday. #mykoala ugh my heart! He was so small!!!”

 

 

 

Best. Throwback. Ever. And it’s not even a Thursday. #mykoala ugh my heart! He was so small!!! A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Ileana was last seen in Pagalpanti starring Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi among others. The film was written and directed by Anees Bazmee. She will now next to be seen in Big Bull which is slated to release in October this year. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Sumit Vats. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and is being jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

