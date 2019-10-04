I'll Definitely Fulfill My Dream of Buying a Sea-facing House in Bandstand, Says Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan's current stardom has come after years of struggle. Before last year's blockbuster Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Kartik had to overcome multiple rejections and go through a phase where no filmmaker bothered to respond to his text.

To call Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety a breakout moment for Kartik is an understatement as he might never have been known to the masses were it not for Luv Ranjan's directorial in which he played a charming, witty but an over-possessive friend, Sonu, to actor Sunny Singh's Titu.

"It was a film that actually changed my life. My character of Sonu was an author-backed role and I feel we all need a friend like Sonu in our lives which is why this role is really special to me. After the film's success, I started getting attention from the right kind of people. They started noticing me the way I wanted them to notice me. I started getting response from the people who I wanted to work with," Kartik told film critic Rajeev Masand at the Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai.

The commercial success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety undoubtedly made Kartik a star but the actor said he had his first brush with fame when he shot his last release Luka Chuppi in his hometown, Gwalior.

"It was starry shooting in my hometown. I truly felt like a star there. The entire area around the shoot location used to be blocked. It felt like as if I was some politician and if I'd raise my hand then people might start chanting slogan-- 'Humara neta kaisa ho, Kartik bhaiya jaisa ho' (laughs). I couldn't stay at my own place because of all the madness, and the hotel where I was staying had my posters everywhere. So, it felt really amazing and it was surreal for me because never had I ever imagined that one day I'd be shooting a movie in Gwalior," Kartik recalled.

More roles are on the horizon for Kartik, who has become a beloved boy-next-door. He will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali's yet-to-be-titled romance drama alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is reported to be a sequel to Imtiaz's 2008 film Love Aaj Kal.

"Working with Imtiaz Ali was a life-changing experience for me. His whole way of working is really different and it has changed my approach towards acting as well as life. He's one of my favourite directors and it's again surreal to have gotten a chance to work with him so early in my career, " said Kartik.

When asked if he had a plan of where he'd like to see himself in five years, the actor replied, "I've always had a dream of buying a sea-facing house in Bandstand and I'm definitely going to fulfill it. Apart from that, my five-year plans keep getting changed. But on the professional front, I think I'm already living my dream by working with the directors I always wanted to work with."

