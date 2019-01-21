English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I'll Need to Understand What Went Wrong, But I'm not Afraid to Take Risks: Aanand L Rai on Zero
Rai first time opened up about box office numbers of his last released 'Zero' on the sidelines of the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC).
Rai first time opened up about box office numbers of his last released 'Zero' on the sidelines of the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC).
Aanand L Rai may have managed to break some stigma surrounding body shaming and physical disability with his latest film Zero, but he certainly did not witness the film creating any major box-office storm like his previous releases Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).
Zero had the perfect ingredients for success. His longtime collaborator writer Himanshu Sharmaa, editor Hemal Kothari (Raanjhanaa) and a dream cast comprising Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushkha Sharma. Still, the film failed to fare well amongst fans and critics and failed to live up to the hype surrounding its release and subject treatment.
Rai opened up about Zero's box office numbers on the sidelines of the inauguration of National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC), by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
“I won’t say I am disappointed. I will need to understand (what went wrong). This is the story I wanted to say and I made it. After making 'Ranjhaanaa' and 'Tanu Weds Manu' and the second one, this film (Zero) was due for me to make... To take a certain flight and I have not landed on it properly. It is a learning and it will help me grow as a director. I am not afraid to take risks and experiment,” Rai told PTI.
About the museum, he said: “It feels good when cinema gets this kind of attention and focus. And also when the higher authorities are taking care and giving the due which was always needed. It strengthens us.”
The director is yet to announce his next project.
