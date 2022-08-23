'I’ll Never Forget That': Tejaswi Madivada on Being Assault by Group of Drunk Men

Telugu actress Tejaswi Madivada, who has worked in many noteworthy films like Babu Baga Busy, Kerintha, Icecream, and Rojulu Marayi to list a few, has established a name for herself in the film industry. An active user of social media, Tejaswi has stunned fans with her prolific dancing skills and gorgeous pictures.

Recently, the actress has been receiving rave reviews for her latest film Commitment, which was released in the theatres on August 19 this year. During the promotions of her film, Tejaswi narrated a horrific incident that happened to her, on a particular day when she attended an event.

Recalling the fateful occurrence, the 31-year-old shared that after the event concluded, a group of 30 drunkards assaulted her. However, she managed to quickly escape from the grasp of the offenders and reached home.

Tejaswi added that she was so frightened that she cried the entire night. “I’ll never forget that incident for the rest of my life,” the actress expressed.

Revealing her experience in the film industry, the Jatha Kalise actress said that several people from the industry have asked her for commitment. While some people have called her over the phone, others have urged her in person.

Moving on with Tejaswi’s latest romantic drama, Commitment, directed by Lakshmikanth Chenna, the film has received a lot of critical acclaim. Apart from Tejaswi, the film also features Srinath Maganti, Anveshi Jain, Suriya Srinivas, and Ramya Pasupuleti to name a few.

Tejaswi stepped into the world of cinema with her debut film Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu and has not looked back since then. The actress was a popular face in the second season of Big Boss Telugu as well. Tejaswi is currently focusing on films and web series.

