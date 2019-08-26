Illeana D'Cruz's Relationship is on the Rocks, Deepika Padukone Triggers Fan Frenzy with Baby Bump Rumours

Actress Ileana D'Cruz has been dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone for the past couple of years. However, a report in Spotboye asserts that all is not well between the two love birds and that they may have called off their relationship. A source close to the matter was quoted by the website as explaining that Illeana and Andrew are not on talking terms anymore.

Over the past few days, following their "Hi Daddie, Hi Baby" Instagram exchange, actress Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh have been giving new twists to fan speculation over whether the Padmaavat actress is expecting the star couple's first child, with a series of picture posts.

Meera Chopra, cousin of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra slammed a five-star hotel after the food she ordered was found to be infected with maggots. Meera, a celebrity herself, shared an incident from her stay at DoubleTree by Hilton, Ahemdabad.

Marvel Studios unveiled the first official poster of Scarlett Johansson's super-spy Black Widow at Disney's D23 Expo. The leather-clad femme fatale, also known as Natasha Romanoff, first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2010, and now a starry cast is being lined up to join her in the new film -- including Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was a vision in black as the Bollywood star brought down the curtains at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive edition's Lakme Absolute Grand Finale 2019. Wrapped in an all-black off-shoulder ensemble with layers of silk and net, the actor walked the ramp for closing designers Gauri & Nainika.

