I'm A Bad Salesman But Looking For Work Like Everyone, Says 'Nukkad' Actor Sameer Khakhar

Mumbai: Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his roles in TV show “Nukkad”, “Circus” and recent film “Serious Men”, says he is looking for acting offers that will help him show his versatility. A tweet last week from a film journalist, informing industry people that Khakhar was looking for work, had caught the attention of industry people including actors Satish Shah, Gulshan Devaiah.

When reached out, Khakhar, 67, who was last seen in the role of a minister in Sudhir Mishra’s “Serious Men”, said he not “tired yet”. Everybody is looking for work and so am I. And by looking for work I mean approaching and applying for a job. In case of actors, it is a daily exercise with every film or show. But I am a bad salesman. “I am hopeful people who know me will offer me work. I would like to work till my last breath. I want to entertain people all my life, I am not tired yet, Khakhar told .