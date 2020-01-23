Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

I'm a Big Fan of Alfred Hitchcock and Psycho is a Homage to Him, Says Tamil Director Mysskin

Mysskin's next film Psycho, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen, is a tribute to legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I'm a Big Fan of Alfred Hitchcock and Psycho is a Homage to Him, Says Tamil Director Mysskin
Mysskin's next film Psycho, starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen, is a tribute to legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

Psycho is an upcoming slasher film in Tamil starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen. The film is named after the Alfred Hitchcock classic from 1960, in a homage to the famous English filmmaker, since director Mysskin is a huge fan.

"I'm a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock and in a way Psycho is an homage to the master. I have been reading up and doing research on psychopaths. Then I decided to do a film on what goes through the mind of a psycho and the circumstances that push him into becoming one," Mysskin said to Firstpost in an interview.

The trailer of Psycho was released some time bac. It went viral and despite having no dialogues, it was able to hold the viewers' attention. "I'm so happy that it caught the attention of the viewers. Psycho is an eerie suspense thriller with lots of psychological factors at play," Mysskin said.

The CBFC has given it an A certificate, and the director confesses that Psycho is a very violent film. The tagline for Psycho is ''the most violent film ever made in India'.

Psycho has music by Ilayaraja, another factor to look forward to in the film. This is the third time that Mysskin has collaborated with the composer, after Nandalala and Onaiyum Aatukuttiyum. Mysskin worn critical acclaim for both those films, as well as Super Deluxe, which has won praise even beyond the South film industry.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram