I'm a Big Fan of Alfred Hitchcock and Psycho is a Homage to Him, Says Tamil Director Mysskin

Psycho is an upcoming slasher film in Tamil starring Udhayanidhi Stalin, Aditi Rao Hydari and Nithya Menen. The film is named after the Alfred Hitchcock classic from 1960, in a homage to the famous English filmmaker, since director Mysskin is a huge fan.

"I'm a big fan of Alfred Hitchcock and in a way Psycho is an homage to the master. I have been reading up and doing research on psychopaths. Then I decided to do a film on what goes through the mind of a psycho and the circumstances that push him into becoming one," Mysskin said to Firstpost in an interview.

The trailer of Psycho was released some time bac. It went viral and despite having no dialogues, it was able to hold the viewers' attention. "I'm so happy that it caught the attention of the viewers. Psycho is an eerie suspense thriller with lots of psychological factors at play," Mysskin said.

The CBFC has given it an A certificate, and the director confesses that Psycho is a very violent film. The tagline for Psycho is ''the most violent film ever made in India'.

Psycho has music by Ilayaraja, another factor to look forward to in the film. This is the third time that Mysskin has collaborated with the composer, after Nandalala and Onaiyum Aatukuttiyum. Mysskin worn critical acclaim for both those films, as well as Super Deluxe, which has won praise even beyond the South film industry.

