GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
3-min read

Ranveer Singh Shares Heartfelt Video for 'Bhai' Rohit Shetty, Watch Here

Ranveer Singh has posted a heartfelt video for Rohit Shetty in which he can be seen praising the director during Simmba's wrap-up occasion.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2018, 3:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Shares Heartfelt Video for 'Bhai' Rohit Shetty, Watch Here
Image: instagram
Loading...
Bollywood actor, who recently got married to Deepika Padukone, has shared a nostalgic video dedicated to the director of his upcoming film Simmba. In the video, he can be seen praising the director during the film's wrap-up occasion.

Though the Bajirao Mastani actor hates giving speeches, he took out a moment for Rohit and said: " I am a big fan of him from starting.. I always wanted to work with him and now I have done a film like Simmba with him, my experience has been thousand times more than what I expected. I have never had such a blast making a movie in all the years I have been working. I am a big fan of you and now I don't have words to explain what I feel for you sir.

"Things which I have learned and which I will carry forward for rest of my life are being cultivated by sir only."

The video which offers joyful moments between the actor and director, was captioned as: "Bhai is bhai (brother is brother)."




Earlier, Rohit Shetty has posted a heartfelt message for his 'Simmba' actor. He wrote: "6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft.
I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him."

Also he congratulated him for his wedding with Deepika Padukone. He wrote: "I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together."

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram

6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft. I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him. I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together. @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone #simmba

A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty) on



Also featuring debutant Sara Ali Khan, Simmba is slated to release on December 28.

Follow @news18movies for more



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...