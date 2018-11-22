Ranveer Singh Shares Heartfelt Video for 'Bhai' Rohit Shetty, Watch Here

Bollywood actor, who recently got married to Deepika Padukone, has shared a nostalgic video dedicated to the director of his upcoming film Simmba. In the video, he can be seen praising the director during the film's wrap-up occasion.Though the Bajirao Mastani actor hates giving speeches, he took out a moment for Rohit and said: " I am a big fan of him from starting.. I always wanted to work with him and now I have done a film like Simmba with him, my experience has been thousand times more than what I expected. I have never had such a blast making a movie in all the years I have been working. I am a big fan of you and now I don't have words to explain what I feel for you sir."Things which I have learned and which I will carry forward for rest of my life are being cultivated by sir only."The video which offers joyful moments between the actor and director, was captioned as: "Bhai is bhai (brother is brother)."Earlier, Rohit Shetty has posted a heartfelt message for his 'Simmba' actor. He wrote: "6th June 2018, Exactly 5 Months ago today, the journey of Simmba began and as this adventourous journey ends for our Simmba a.k.a. Sangram Bhalerao, I am filled with mixed emotions. Simmba being our first film together, was full of fun, laughters and unending memories. It's truly been wonderful knowing him as a person and as an actor who is honest hardworking and so passionate about his craft.I can vouch today that no-one else could have been a better Simmba than Ranveer Singh making Simmba (as my team says) My best film so far. When we started the film he was a young talented star for me But today as he performs his last shot for the film I know I've earned a Kid brother for life who is now set to embark upon a new beautiful journey with someone equally as charming and wonderful as him."Also he congratulated him for his wedding with Deepika Padukone. He wrote: "I am proud to showoff today that my Simmba is marrying my Meenamma!!! I Wish them all the luck for a blissfully beautiful future together."Check out the post here:Also featuring debutant Sara Ali Khan, Simmba is slated to release on December 28.