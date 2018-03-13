I'm a Big Feminist: Michael Caine

Actor Michael Caine calls himself "a big feminist".The 84-year-old actor has revealed that he agrees with the women who are campaigning for more "freedom" and equal rights, reports femalefirst.co.uk."Women want more freedom and I agree with that. I am a big feminist," he said.However, the "Italian Job" star doesn't necessarily believe that the gender pay gap issue exists in Hollywood, despite the recent scandal involving the reshoots for "All The Money In The World", in which Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million, and his co-star Michelle Williams received just $1,000.But Caine has revealed that in many of the movies that he has starred in, his female co-stars have been paid the same as him, if not more."I worked with Elizabeth Taylor and I got about ten per cent of the money she got. I never realised women were underpaid. I worked with Jane Fonda, and they all got more money than me or the same," he said.