I'm A Damsel Who Gives Others Distress: Bhumi Pednekar

Actor Bhumi Pedneker believes she is the product of changing times in the country and the film industry, where female artistes are no longer relegated to the roles of damsel in distress. Pednekar started her journey in Hindi cinema on a promising note with critically-acclaimed "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" in 2015 and has made a mark for herself in films such as "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" (2017), "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan" (2017), "Bala" (2019), and "Sandh Ki Aankh" (2019) The actor next features in "Durgamati", a film that the actor believes is again unconventional for her.

New Delhi: Actor Bhumi Pedneker believes she is the product of changing times in the country and the film industry, where female artistes are no longer relegated to the roles of damsel in distress. Pednekar started her journey in Hindi cinema on a promising note with critically-acclaimed “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” in 2015 and has made a mark for herself in films such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” (2017), “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” (2017), “Bala” (2019), and “Sandh Ki Aankh” (2019) The actor next features in “Durgamati”, a film that the actor believes is again unconventional for her.

“I’m a damsel who gives others distress. I feel that the narrative has definitely changed tremendously over the last few years. There are some really strong female characters that are being written and rightly so,” she told .


