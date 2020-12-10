I'm A Great Believer In Human Spirit: Deepa Mehta On Healing In COVID-19 Times

New Delhi(PTI) Filmmaker Deepa Mehta said it was a “no brainer” to travel all the way from Canada to the national capital to screen her film “Funny Boy” at the Engendered’s I-View World Human Rights Film Festival as opportunities like this help provide a chance for healing. Based on Shyam Selvadurai’s book of the same name, the film is set amidst the backdrop of Tamil oppression and resistance as it narrates the story of Arjie, who comes of age at a time when homosexuality was still illegal in Sri Lanka. “Funny Boy” was recently announced as Canada’s official entry for the International Film Category at the 2021 Oscars.

Mehta, who grew up and studied in Delhi, said returning to the city felt like a homecoming. The festival started on Thursday at the DLF Cyber-Hub in Gurgaon with a socially-distancedred carpet and COVID-conscious screening of the film.

“For me, it was a no brainer and also very fortuitous. It is an amazing festival for what it stands for. “It stands for humanity and if anything this film is based on a book which is exactly about that — the celebration and the importance of love during very difficult times. And if these are not difficult times, then I don’t know what they are,” Mehta told .