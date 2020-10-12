I'm A Result Of Many Failures: Pankaj Tripathi

New Delhi: His road to success was paved with “many failures but Pankaj Tripathi, who made his Hindi movie debut by playing an unnamed character in the 2004 movie Run, looks back at his foundation years without any regrets. Over the past few years, Tripathi has become the go-to actor for complex characters across mediums — Gangs of Wasseypur, Gurgaon, Mirzapur, “Sacred Games”, Masaan, Newton, Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Asked about the person he was during his first movie, the actor credited his struggling days and early roadblocks for where he stands today. Those were my foundation years. Whatever I am today is because of the mistakes or the good things I did at that time. I am reminded of Baba Nagarjun’s poem in Hindi: Jo nahi ho sake poorna kaam, unko karta hoon main pranam’. It was a time when I could not do a lot of things that I wanted to do. I’m a result of all those failures, Tripathi told .