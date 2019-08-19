I'm Against Pakistan Army Which Has Provoked Wars and Destroyed Democracy: Adnan Sami
Singer Adnan Sami says he is against the Pakistan Army which has "provoked wars, destroyed democracy and the mindset of the people of Pakistan."
Image: Instagram
After calling them "helpless, misguided and frustrated", singer Adnan Sami says he is against the Pakistan Army which has provoked wars, destroyed democracy and the mindset of the people of Pakistan.
Sami on Monday tweeted: "Just for the record, I'm not against the people of Pakistan. I love and respect all who love me. Therefore I love the people of Pakistan too. I'm against terrorism and against the Pak Army which has provoked wars with both its neighbours and destroyed democracy and the mindset of the people of Pakistan."
Just for the record, I’m NOT against d people of Pakistan. I love & respect ALL who love me. Therefore I love d ppl of Pak too. I’m against Terrorism & against d Pak Army which has provoked wars wt both its neighbours & destroyed democracy & the mindset of the ppl of Pak.— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 19, 2019
The singer was earlier asked: "You get so much flak from the Pakistanis. How do you cope?"
He had replied: "My dear, it's okay; they're basically helpless, misguided and frustrated about their own lives and are taking it out on me since they know I moved on. I forgive them and pray that God improves their lives. They are actually victims. Hugs."
Sami, who was born in Britain and was earlier a Canadian citizen, is of Pakistani decent. In 2016, he was granted Indian citizenship.
Best known for his songs like Kabhi to nazar milao and Lift karaa de in India, Sami is mostly known for playing a variety of musical instruments and has always said that the love he has received from Indians means "everything" to him.
