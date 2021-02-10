I'm Better Than Tom Cruise, Tweets Kangana Ranaut After Comparing Herself with Meryl Streep

Hours after comparing herself with legendary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep and 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is better at performing stunts than Tom Cruise, who is the world's most popular action star.

On Tuesday, sharing an old news story about the Manikarnika action director praising her skills, Kangana wrote that "renowned action director of Braveheart and many legendary Hollywood action films said I am better than Tom Cruise when it comes to action."

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday declared she has raw talent like Oscar winning-actress Meryl Streep, and skilled action capabilities and glamour like actress Gal Gadot. She also stated that she is "open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet".

The actress made her assertion by sharing several images from her upcoming films, "Thalaivi" and "Dhaakad". The photographs show Kangana's physical transformation when she gained weight for her role in "Thalaivi" and shed the extra kilos for the action film "Dhaakad".

"Massive transformation alert, The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she wrote.

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

"I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad," she added.

— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 9, 2021

"Thalaivi" is a biopic of late Tamil politician J. Jayalalithaa. The bilingual movie will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

"Dhaakad" is a spy thriller in which Kangana will play the role of Agent Agni, while Arjun Rampal will be seen as the antagonist in the film. Arjun's character is named Rudraveer. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and slated to release on October 1, 2021.