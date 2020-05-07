I'm Certain After All This Is Done We'll Be Forever Grateful For Being Able To Just Work: Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor has a positive message, looking at the times ahead of the Coronavirus lockdown. As the nation is battling the Covid-19 by going into quarantine, the actor shared a picture of him outside the film city.

As the shootings and productions for Television and cinema have been stalled, Arjun reminisced the time when things were normal. He ended the message on a hopeful note. "Me outside a studio floor in film city right next to its famous canteen. I'm certain after all this is done we will all be forever grateful for being able to get back on set & to just work."

Arjun has kept his fans entertained with his social media posts. Lately, he has been sharing his throwback pictures from the times he was overweight and had not entered the film industry.

The actor has also donated to various charities including the PM-CARES fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, GiveIndia, an organisation working to help provide cash in the hands of daily wage earners who have lost their jobs due to the lockdown, Federation of Western India Cine Employees and The Wishing Factory, working with thalassemia patients from low-income groups so that they receive blood transfusions during the lockdown.

Arjun is also raising funds for the animals who have been affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

