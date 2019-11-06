I'm Close to My Brothers and Understand the Dynamic in Relationship, Says Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas is one of members of the American rock pop boy band Jonas Brother. His brothers Kevin and Joe are the other members of the band.
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas. (Image: Twitter)
Singer-actor Nick Jonas says he has an affinity for stories with a focus on brotherhood because of his strong bond with his brothers.
"I have an affinity for stories with a focus on brotherhood and camaraderie," said Jonas, who has three brothers and has a pop rock band Jonas Brothers with two of his brothers, Joe and Kevin.
"Maybe that's because I am close to my brothers and understand the dynamic in that relationship. I wanted to do justice to Bruno because he was a real American hero," added the actor, who will be seen as Bruno Gaido in upcoming war film Midway.
Written by West Tooke, Midway is about the US soldiers and pilots who changed the course of World War II during the Battle of Midway in June 1942. The film also stars Luke Evans, Woody Harrelson, Patrick Wilson, Ed Skrein and Aaron Eckhart. PVR Pictures will release the film in India on November 8.
"Midway comes to life in a way you've never seen before because there's someone really brilliant steering the ship: our director, Roland (Roland Emmerich). I'm excited as a fan to watch it and be blown away in my seat at the theatre," said the husband of global icon Priyanka Chopra.
