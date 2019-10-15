Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

I'm Drunk and a Lame Old White Lady, Says Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow called herself "lame old white lady" because she claimed she was "too drunk" to prepare a speech when she was honoured at ELLE's Women In Hollywood event.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2019, 8:10 PM IST
I'm Drunk and a Lame Old White Lady, Says Gwyneth Paltrow
Image: Instagram

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has come up with a different way to describe herself, and that is -- "I'm drunk and a lame old white lady".

She called herself "lame old white lady" because she claimed she was "too drunk" to prepare a speech on Sunday night when she was honoured at ELLE's Women In Hollywood event, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

Paltrow, 47, admitted that she is a "lame old white lady" as she continued to explain why she wasn't prepared.

She wished she had prepared a speech.

"Cause I'm drunk and I'm just the lame old white lady," she joked.

The star, who looked elegant in a black dress which had a low-cut back and a one-shoulder detail, then said creating her lifestyle website Goop, "where we can help women eliminate shame, it's been the most rewarding thing of my life, really".

At the event, Paltrow, who rose to fame with her roles in 90s films like Seven and Emma,was recognised for their roles in film. Other women who were honoured at the event included Natalie Portman, 38, and Scarlett Johansson, 34.

Paltrow later posted a group shot on her Instagram. She wrote: "Thank you @elleusa for a wonderful evening celebrating women in films."

