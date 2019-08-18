I'm Glad Mission Mangal Has Worked and Has Opened Up a New Genre in Bollywood, Says Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar says his latest film Mission Mangal was not an easy project to make as the space genre was an uncharted territory in Bollywood till now.

The Jagan Shakti directorial, touted as India's first space film, follows the scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The film, also featuring Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, released on Independence Day.

"When we are making it, writing it, lots of people had even told us how much business it'll do. 'It'll go till Rs 60-70 crore.' Because this genre is not explored, nobody knows.

"It was a big risk. I had no idea where this film would go and how would people react to science. But it was a risk worth taking," Akshay said.

The actor says he was not expecting this kind of response as the film was a first of its kind in the Indian film industry. "I'm glad this has worked and a new genre has opened up for the film industry. Hollywood makes 14-15 films on science, but this is our first. Just last night, I was pitched a science fiction. Now several films will be made."

The Kesari star said the film is doing great at the box office as children and family audience are loving it. "Children are watching the film, dragging their parents who are then realising that even they didn't know what kind of things went into sending a satellite on Mars.

"Our aim with the film was to make science very simple. Even I didn't know about this but the story was so systematic, I understood it," he added.

