I'm Going to Work 10 Times Harder, Says Angelina Jolie on Her First MCU Film The Eternals
Directed by Chloé Zhao, The Eternals—also starring also star Richard Madden, Salma Hayak, Kumail Nanjiani—is slated to release on November 6, 2020.
Angelina Jolie. (Image: Reuters)
Angelina Jolie is the latest Hollywood A-lister to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with their forthcoming film The Eternals.
Other than Jolie, the movie will also star Richard Madden, Salma Hayak, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.
Excited about finally making her entry into the MCU with The Eternals, Jolie said at the recently-held San Diego Comic-Con, "I'm going to work 10 times harder because what it means to be part of the MCU, part of this family, we know what the task ahead is, what you all deserve and we're all going to work very hard," reports Pinkvilla.
Notably, in the film, Jolie will play Thena, a powerful and a valuable team member of The Eternals. Talking about it, Madden, who will essay the role of the mighty Ikaris in the film, said, "The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent to Earth by the celestials to protect humankind from the deviants. And, I play Ikaris who is the sexiest, the most powerful of The Eternals."
To be directed by Chloé Zhao, who has previously made films like Songs My Brothers Taught Me, The Rider and Nomadland, The Eternals is slated to release on November 6, 2020.
But before it, Jolie will be seen in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the upcoming live-action sequel to Maleficent—Disney's 2014 retelling of Sleeping Beauty.
