I'm Happy CBI is Investigating, Want to Know if There was Foul Play: Rhea Chakraborty

A day before she was summoned by the CBI for questioning in Mumbai, actress Rhea Chakraborty opened up about the Sushant Singh Rajput case in a Live interview with CNN-News18. She responded to all the allegations against her, and said she is happy that the CBI is investigating as she wants to know what happened between June 8 and 14, when she wasn't with the actor.

Excerpts from the live interview:

Why have you decided break your silence now?

Respect to the person who lost his life. I am brought to this point that I've to put forward my story. About rumors, whatsapp chats all are doing rounds on social media. This one-sided story has destroyed everything for me. It is my responsibility towards my family now.

What is the truth behind his death?

I want to know the truth and I’m really happy that CBI investigating. I want to know from June 8-14 when his sister was there. Don’t you think I would want to be the who want to know the most if there was any other foul play. I still feel him here.

We see your Instagram post requesting CBI inquiry. What were you suspecting to ask for a CBI inquiry?

I wasn’t there and hadn’t talked to him. I want to know what had happened.

Why did you move the Supreme Court?

When I moved SC at that time CBI wasn’t in the picture. Bihar Police came with a FIR when I was already cooperating with Mumbai Police. That confused me and I didn’t know who to cooperate with.

Here are some whatsapp conversations. To Gaurav Arya: I haven't done any hard drugs. Tried MDMA once. You have MD?

I’ve never consumed drugs. I deny this conversation. Any statement I give here will affect my NCB investigation. I would like to restrain from answering. I’m willing for the drug test.

Another conversation between you and Jaya Saha: Just use 3-4 drops in tea or coffee and give it half an hour to kick in.

I never gave him drugs. It is a conversation between him and the lady. He was asking about alternate therapy with her. He would definitely do it himself.

A conversation with Samuel Miranda. It says: Our stuff is almost finished. Can we take it from Shauvik?

Consumption of drugs was done by Sushant. He used to smoke marijuana. People around him will be able to tell it better.

When did you realize he was into drugs?

He started doing it before he met me. Probably around the time of Kedarnath shoot. My role was only to stop him. There is a chat between me and his manager Shruti Modi where we are discussing about how to help him stop smoking marijuana.

Sushant’s father in his FIR has said that you used to overdose him on psychotic drugs. He even called you a murderer today.

This was probably the last straw. Sushant had 5 psychiatrists. He was admitted to Hinduja under Dr. Kersi Chavda. All the medication was supervised by his doctors. He stopped taking medication in Jan 2020. If I was forcing him why would he stop taking the medicines then. Poisoning him is the worst allegation. Why aren’t these doctors called to verify? Why don’t they tell the truth?

Did you accompany him to his psychiatarist?

I used to go with him. The third person is not allowed to sit in the therapy. I used to wait outside. We would ask some house staff bring the medicines. Sushant would take his medicines on his own. If he was travelling, I’d text him saying, “Baby, don’t forget to take your medicines.” Mental health is still an issue in this country. These are actually anti-psychotic drugs. They aren’t available without prescription. Sushant was on medication from Nov-Jan. He would meet his psychiatrist every week and the doctor will tell him the further course of action.

How come Sushant came to know during Nov-Jan that he had some mental health issues? Why is family alleging that you didn’t tell the father about the mental condition of his son?

We were in Hinduja Hospital the day his father messaged me. Sushant himself called his father. I asked him and he told me to not interfere. His flight was booked to come and see SSR. His father had this conversation with Shruti Modi.

What was the equation between Sushant and his father?

His father had left him and his mother at a very young age. He loved his mother and used to miss her a lot. When I had met Sushant in 2019, Sushant had told me that he had not met his father for 5 years.

His family is alleging you to have taken full control of his household when you had moved in with him.

This is a wrong allegation. Before I moved in with him, he was living with a bunch of people. Namely, Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda was the house manager who was hired by his sister Priyanka, his cook, Keshav, his bodyguard, Sahil. I had not fired anyone or hired anyone. I wasn’t controlling anything. He did exactly what he wanted.

Are you responsible for breaking his ties with his sister?

If you’ve seen the chats of April 2019, he and his sister had a fight. He messaged me, not I. Sushant told me what he is texting his sister, asking her about the molestation. He even texted his brother-in-law mentioning what his sister did in an inebriated state.

He didn't have a good equation with his family?

Then why didn’t they meet? Why would they leave within a day when they’d come? If I was controlling him then when he had gone to Chandigarh, he came back within two days. I thought he'll stay for a month or two. If they felt that I was isolating him then why did they let him leave? I did not ask him to come back from Chandigarh.

This whatsapp exchange between you and Mahesh Bhatt - why did you reach out to him? Why does it give an impression that he knew everything happening in your life?

Bhatt Sahab is like a father to me. I was suffering from anxiety. My bf had asked me to go home whom I’ve been taking care for more than a year now. He was planning to shift to Coorg. In Jan he was planning to shift to Pavna. He had planned to lease out the Pavna house. I was having anxiety attacks. It was very abrupt when he had asked me to leave. My therapy session was booked with Dr. Susan. His sister Meetuji was supposed to come that day. I told him I’ll not leave until she comes. Generally, if his family was there, I would stay at my place. And once, I did a course of transcendental meditation with Neetuji. If she had such issues with me then why do the course together. I didn’t leave him absolutely alone. His family was there with him. I felt he was done with me and he didn’t want me anymore when I came back home this time.

Is there a relation to Disha Salian’s death?

I had met Disha Salian only once. I don’t know how much they talked. So, I don’t know if there was any other connection. Sushant did feel that his name would be attached to her death now. I wasn’t in touch with him then when he was going through her death.

How much impact did her death had on Sushant?

I don’t know much. Like I said, I was going through anxiety attacks. And I was feeling that he didn’t want me on his life. So, I don’t know.

On the allegation of hard disk, you’ve said that it is a concocted story. Who do think is doing this to malign your image?

His family is making false allegations on me. First, they made the 15-crore allegation. If money allegation couldn’t stand then, how will the drug one. There was no one who had come. Lockdown was going on. It’s like a witch hunt. It’s like I am the reason behind every thing that had happened. They have maligned me, saying I do black magic. I am already a part of two investigations. There is a media trial we are going through. My father was disrespected. We are cooperating as much as we can. Let us be.

You and Samuel Miranda were using his money is one of the allegations? How true is that?

Absolutely not. I used to fend for my own self. I never used him for his money. As a girlfriend he kept me happy. We shared gifts like a normal couple. He did take me on the trip though tickets were already booked. As a normal couple, we would take turns in paying bills of Zara. I gifted him a watch of about 4 lakhs on his birthday similar to what he did. Our relationship has been tarnished so bad.

What was the need of including Shauvik in the companies you both started? Did you insist on that?

It was actually the opposite. It would be very clear from their exchange of chats. Sushant insisted that Shauvik be part of the company. He had a lot of ideas. Shauvik used to look upto him as an elder brother. He taught us so much about AI.

What is the case of 15 crores?

This 15 crores allegation is the most baseless. Where is the money if it had happened? We had never had any money transferred from him. I have given my bank statements. Sushant has not given me any money. There was no joint investment or joint property.

Who is Sandeep Singh?

I don’t know who is Sandeep Singh. As long as I stayed with him this guy never showed up at his place.

You visited the mortuary and said “Sorry babu”.

What am I supposed to say? What else was I supposed to say? All this is in public domain. If I say I’m sorry to my lover then I’m a witch. His sister, Shweta, posted the same thing on Instagram and then deleted it. Everything is available in public domain.

You have faced a lot of abuses online.

It’s so sad that in 2020 that I’ve to pay the price for loving and looking after him. Why couldn’t I love him? He was handsome, intelligent, charming and he treated me really well. Are these reasons enough for me to love him? Is it important for me to be a witch? Is it important for me to be the gold-digger?

Any spiritual healer?

About once or twice, Sushant had looked up Mohan Joshi and he came to see SSR at Waterstone. He was healing without any medication. It happened only once. There were doctors visiting but no jaadu tona people. No black magic had happened. Dr. Kersi Chavda used to visit him. That’s about it.

What do you have to say about Ankita Lokhande?

How can Ankita not see my pain? What about the money he paid for the flat where she lives? She is involved with one of his friends. She had not talked to him for 4 years and now claiming to be his widow and the fact that he called her a year back to tell her that I was harassing him. She is pretending to this wonderful woman now.

What is your stand on Kangana?

Kangana is talking about nepotism and MeToo. He was wrongly accused by Sanjana Sanghvi. There are so many blind articles over SSR. He was never made a part of any of the award shows. His films would be mentioned but not him. He was the most respectful man. And these blind articles were crap.

Did Sushant share any of the details on nepotism? Anything about movie mafia?

He felt that the MeToo accusations against him was a planned move. It was a big allegation. He didn’t give any statement on MeToo allegation for about one and half months. He thought Rohini Iyer was aloof. Rohini was the one who had introduced us. Whatever he shared with Rohini was in blind articles. I feel really bad about these articles. And today, I understand what he was going through.

Do you feel isolated?

I ain’t asking for much. Just don’t accuse me of being a murderer or terrorist. No one has come out in my favor. I at least deserve a fair trial. My mother had a very bad mental breakdown that she could be hospitalized. This is what pushed me to speak.

What has hurt you the most in this entire thing?

I lost the love of my life and he was the one who could have told you that all these are false allegations. I don’t know how to live without him. I couldn’t let them win. I have truth by my side. If not, I would have died too. If I didn’t have the strength to fight back for what I know is the truth, it would have been impossible for me to survive.

What happened to Sushant?

I really want to know why and what happened to him. Why do people think I don’t want justice for SSR? These allegations are very inconsistent. In the meantime, I want justice for my family too. We supported him and loved him. His sisters knew. These allegations are so inconsistent. If it was an isolation then how could he be seen hanging out with his sister? All I’m asking for is a fair trial. I don’t even have the luxury to grieve. And I don’t want to take medication. I want a fair trial. It is a basic human right.

Sushant’s story has an aspirational value. What brought you and Sushant together?

Small town was our connecting point. Even before we started dating, he used to push me to do better. I’m from a middle-class family too. Our stories are similar and that was probably the reason we came together. I was very proud of him. I’m exactly what his family was too.

What is justice for Sushant today?

Don’t butcher his memories until there is a proof. Remember him for every good thing; his intelligence, his talent, his dreams, his charity. Don’t remember him like this; for fake rumors and stories. The real justice would be for the truth to come out. With these wrong allegations. I do want the truth to come out so that people stop contaminating his memories.