I'm Here to be an Actor, not a Superstar, Says Mithila Palkar
Mithila Palkar will next be seen alongside Abhay Deol in Netflix’s forthcoming film Chopsticks.
Image: Instagram/Mithila Palkar
There's an intrinsic verve that Mithila Palkar brings alive with 'little things' she does when she faces the camera. The actress, who will soon be seen in Netflix’s Chopsticks, says she focuses on being a better actor rather than chasing stardom.
Chopsticks, in which Mithila stars opposite Abhay Deol, is being touted as Netflix's first Indian original film. "Every first is special," Mithila, who made her Bollywood debut with Katti Batti but was put on the map with Karwaan, told IANS.
Talking about Chopsticks, Mithila said, "It's a really fun and sweet movie about this girl who loses her car and takes the help of a conman to get it back. And then we also have a co-actor which is a goat. It's actually a sweet comedy in tragedy kind of story. I am very kicked about it. Netflix is now home, so it's good to be back."
On working with Netflix again after Little Things Season 2, she said, "It puts you on a global platform and that is big enough for any artiste. Having these players in the game has essentially changed everything for a lot of us. I speak for myself... I am here to tell stories, I'm here to be an actor, and not a superstar.
"If in the process that ends up happening, great. But that's not my end goal. My end goal is to be a better actor than yesterday... and Netflix is giving me an opportunity to do that," said Mithila.
On being choosy about her projects, she said, "Even when I was starting out, I knew there were certain things that I didn't want to do or wanted to do. Now that I have been working for a couple of years, there is more clarity about what I definitely want to do. So yes. I am consciously selective of the work that I do."
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
