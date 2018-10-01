English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I'm Hurt: Tanushree Dutta Reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's Comment
While actors like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Renuka Shahane came in her support, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan dodged it off.
Image Courtesy: Tanushree Dutta/ Instagram, A still of Amitabh Bachchan from the move Pink
Loading...
Last week, actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleasss. She also accused Nana of calling the supporters of a political party on the film’s set and vandalising her car.
She had talked about the incident a decade back, but it wasn’t given much importance then. After News 18 talked to Tanushree about her ordeal, it resurfaced and now celebrities are reacting to it. However, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked for his reaction on the case during the trailer launch of his forthcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan, his response was rather curt.
He said, “Neither is my name Tanushree, nor is it Nana Patekar. How do I answer this question?"
Actors like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Renuka Shahane have already come in Tanushree’s support, so Amitabh dodging the question came as a surprise to many.
Tanushree is one of them. She says that Amitabh’s reaction has hurt her. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, she said, “I’m hurt, as these are people who do movies on social causes."
She further said, "But when it comes to standing up and doing something about what is happening in front of you, there are these evasive statements that don’t make sense”.
She had talked about the incident a decade back, but it wasn’t given much importance then. After News 18 talked to Tanushree about her ordeal, it resurfaced and now celebrities are reacting to it. However, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked for his reaction on the case during the trailer launch of his forthcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan, his response was rather curt.
He said, “Neither is my name Tanushree, nor is it Nana Patekar. How do I answer this question?"
Actors like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Renuka Shahane have already come in Tanushree’s support, so Amitabh dodging the question came as a surprise to many.
Tanushree is one of them. She says that Amitabh’s reaction has hurt her. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, she said, “I’m hurt, as these are people who do movies on social causes."
She further said, "But when it comes to standing up and doing something about what is happening in front of you, there are these evasive statements that don’t make sense”.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dimple Kapadia Talked About Nana Patekar’s ‘Dark Side’ Eight Years Ago. Watch Video
- Apple iPhone XS Max Charging Issues: The Curious Case of iOS 12 And How an Update May Fix it
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...