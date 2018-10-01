GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

While actors like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Renuka Shahane came in her support, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan dodged it off.

News18.com

Updated:October 1, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
I'm Hurt: Tanushree Dutta Reacts to Amitabh Bachchan's Comment
Image Courtesy: Tanushree Dutta/ Instagram, A still of Amitabh Bachchan from the move Pink
Last week, actress Tanushree Dutta alleged that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her on the sets of 2008 film Horn OK Pleasss. She also accused Nana of calling the supporters of a political party on the film’s set and vandalising her car.

She had talked about the incident a decade back, but it wasn’t given much importance then. After News 18 talked to Tanushree about her ordeal, it resurfaced and now celebrities are reacting to it. However, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked for his reaction on the case during the trailer launch of his forthcoming film, Thugs Of Hindostan, his response was rather curt.

He said, “Neither is my name Tanushree, nor is it Nana Patekar. How do I answer this question?"

Actors like Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Renuka Shahane have already come in Tanushree’s support, so Amitabh dodging the question came as a surprise to many.

Tanushree is one of them. She says that Amitabh’s reaction has hurt her. In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, she said, “I’m hurt, as these are people who do movies on social causes."

She further said, "But when it comes to standing up and doing something about what is happening in front of you, there are these evasive statements that don’t make sense”.

