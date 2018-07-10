I'm Incredibly Proud of Mission: Impossible Fallout, Says Director Christopher McQuarrie

From a mission gone horribly wrong to racing against time to complete the film after Tom Cruise injured himself while doing a stunt, director Christopher McQuarrie says he is proud of the movie and the team behind the project."I just wanted to thank everybody for coming. You are the first audience to see the film. We finished the film five days ago and you are the first audience to watch the film. Tom Cruise saw the finished film last night," McQuarrie told a selected group of journalists present for the international screening of the film here on Monday.Cruise will return as the roguish spy in the sixth movie of the series with the upcoming Mission: Impossible Fallout.The Paramount Pictures movie will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. It is set to release in India on July 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."There is a fine line that separates the experience of making a Mission Impossible film and experience of watching a Mission Impossible film. The line has never been finer....It was a trip around the globe, race against time, against all possible odds, ticking clock to the very last minute-- all of it to pick up the pieces of mission gone horribly wrong," added the director, who seemed to be refering the injury that Cruise suffered while performing a stunt.McQuarrie, who became the first filmmaker ever to return to direct a second Mission: Impossible film, added: "I am incredibly proud of all the amazing hard work that went into making it."The film also stars Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Kirby, Wes Bentley, Frederick Schmidt with Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin.