I'm Literally Doing Nothing: Cameron Diaz
Los Angeles: Actress Cameron Diaz says she is not doing anything at the moment and is semi-retired.
Diaz, 45, was at the centre of a media storm this month when her The Sweetest Thing co-star Selma Blair, also 45, joked that Diaz had retired from acting, reports people.com.
Asked if Diaz, Blair and Christina Applegate, 46, would reunite for a sequel to the raunchy film, the three joked that they were "literally doing nothing" and would be up for it.
"I mean, I'm down. I'm literally doing nothing," Diaz said, with Applegate replying that she's "literally doing nothing, too! I'm semi-retired, I haven't worked for years. I'm a mom, that's what we do. So I'm around, man."
Diaz, who last acted in 2014's Annie reboot, said she too was "totally down" and "semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies".
The news of Diaz's supposed retirement picked up steam when Blair said in an interview that her co-star and friend had "retired from acting".
