I'm More Open to Do Regional Cinema Now: Vivek Dahiya

Born and brought up in Haryana, Vivek went to the UK to pursue his studies and worked as a business analyst before moving to Mumbai for acting.

IANS

Updated:August 20, 2018, 8:18 PM IST
I'm More Open to Do Regional Cinema Now: Vivek Dahiya
Born and brought up in Haryana, Vivek went to the UK to pursue his studies and worked as a business analyst before moving to Mumbai for acting.
Actor Vivek Dahiya, known for TV shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, believes there is no harm in being choosy.

He is currently receiving a positive feedback for his work in the show Qayamat Ki Raat.

"I'd patiently waited for the right role, right show to come along. It makes sense now. I believe there is no harm in being choosy. I may have come late, but I also have an experience. I have not created any restrictions upon myself," Vivek said in a statement to IANS.

He is also keen on doing regional cinema.

"We have Bollywood remakes of Marathi, Gujarati and south films which are some of the biggest hits. They are high on content. They're rooted. I am somebody who believes to be a part of great storytelling irrespective of how big or small the film is," he said.

Born and brought up in Haryana, Vivek went to the UK to pursue his studies and worked as a business analyst before moving to Mumbai for acting.

"I want to do diversified roles that are performance-oriented... even if there are only two scenes in the film. Regional films have the flavour of India. We are a country of many cultures and every narrative has a different feel. I'm more open to do regional cinema now," he said.

