English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
I'm More Open to Do Regional Cinema Now: Vivek Dahiya
Born and brought up in Haryana, Vivek went to the UK to pursue his studies and worked as a business analyst before moving to Mumbai for acting.
Born and brought up in Haryana, Vivek went to the UK to pursue his studies and worked as a business analyst before moving to Mumbai for acting.
Loading...
Actor Vivek Dahiya, known for TV shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein and Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, believes there is no harm in being choosy.
He is currently receiving a positive feedback for his work in the show Qayamat Ki Raat.
"I'd patiently waited for the right role, right show to come along. It makes sense now. I believe there is no harm in being choosy. I may have come late, but I also have an experience. I have not created any restrictions upon myself," Vivek said in a statement to IANS.
He is also keen on doing regional cinema.
"We have Bollywood remakes of Marathi, Gujarati and south films which are some of the biggest hits. They are high on content. They're rooted. I am somebody who believes to be a part of great storytelling irrespective of how big or small the film is," he said.
Born and brought up in Haryana, Vivek went to the UK to pursue his studies and worked as a business analyst before moving to Mumbai for acting.
"I want to do diversified roles that are performance-oriented... even if there are only two scenes in the film. Regional films have the flavour of India. We are a country of many cultures and every narrative has a different feel. I'm more open to do regional cinema now," he said.
Also Watch
He is currently receiving a positive feedback for his work in the show Qayamat Ki Raat.
"I'd patiently waited for the right role, right show to come along. It makes sense now. I believe there is no harm in being choosy. I may have come late, but I also have an experience. I have not created any restrictions upon myself," Vivek said in a statement to IANS.
He is also keen on doing regional cinema.
"We have Bollywood remakes of Marathi, Gujarati and south films which are some of the biggest hits. They are high on content. They're rooted. I am somebody who believes to be a part of great storytelling irrespective of how big or small the film is," he said.
Born and brought up in Haryana, Vivek went to the UK to pursue his studies and worked as a business analyst before moving to Mumbai for acting.
"I want to do diversified roles that are performance-oriented... even if there are only two scenes in the film. Regional films have the flavour of India. We are a country of many cultures and every narrative has a different feel. I'm more open to do regional cinema now," he said.
Also Watch
-
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Independence Day Flashback: Dispelling Myths Around the National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Infinix Quiet X Review: Budget Pricing And Fine Performance Do The Trick
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
- Apple Might Launch new MacBook With 13-Inch Display Alongside New iPhones in September
- No Ronaldo, No Zidane, No problem as Real Madrid Start La Liga with Victory
- What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...