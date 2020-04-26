MOVIES

I'm Never Gonna Say Never: Cameron Diaz on Acting Comeback

I'm Never Gonna Say Never: Cameron Diaz on Acting Comeback

The 47-year-old actor's last movie role was as Miss Agatha Hannigan in the 2015 film 'Annie', in which she starred alongside Jamie Foxx and Rose Byrne.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 26, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
Cameron Diaz broke thousands of hearts when she announced that she would be retiring from acting in 2018. The actress had not been seen on the silver screen since 2015 when she played Agatha Hannigan in a contemporary adaptation of the 1977 Broadway musical Annie.

Now, in a recent interview, Cameron, who immortalised her roles in films like Charlie's Angels, The Mask and Knight and Day, said that she might return to acting at some point in the future if she wishes to.

Talking to Gucci Westman, her former makeup artist, Cameron said, "I'm not a person who says never about anything."

However, Cameron is not in a hurry to make a comeback. The Sweetest Thing actor said that most of her life revolved around husband Benji Madden and infant daughter Reddix. "I love being married. The best thing that's ever happened to me is finding my husband, our partnership, his friendship," she said.

On January 3, Cameron and Benji took to social media to announce the birth of their daughter Raddix. "Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden (sic)," they wrote.

"While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD (sic)," the couple added.

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️ @benjaminmadden

A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on

