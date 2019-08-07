I'm Not Allowed to Say Anything, Says Sushant Singh Rajput on Link-Up with Rhea Chakraborty

Rumours of Sushant Singh Rajput dating Rhea Chakraborty have been doing the rounds for a while. They have been spotted together out and about in Mumbai, as well as put up pictures on social media hinting that they are together. When he was asked about the status of their relationship recently, the Kedarnath actor found a roundabout way of not revealing anything on the topic.

Asked if he was seeing someone, Sushant said, "I'm seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I'm not allowed to say. It's not that someone else is saying that I'm not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything."

What he did say was that it was too early to say anything and that he cannot speak on someone else's behalf. Sushant told Man's World magazine, "Right now, it's not right to say. People shouldn't start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why to do that?"

He added that he would need to ask "that somebody" whether he can talk about it. "If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I'd have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I'll say it," he said.

Sushant was earlier in a long-term relationship with his Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande. However, the two ended their six-year long relationship in 2017. Their romance had begun on the sets of their TV show and ended before the release of Sushant's Raabta. The actor was then linked to his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon.

Not so long ago, Sushant and Rhea were snapped spending some quality time together by the beach on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Some young fans spotted the actors and got some pictures clicked with them. Before this, the alleged couple was also snapped by paparazzi as they stepped out for dinner together in Bandra.

On the work front, Sushant will next be seen in Chhichore, which stars Varun Sharma and Shraddha Kapoor. It will hit theatres on August 30.

